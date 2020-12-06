The Electoral Commission (EC) says eligible voters in the Guan District of the Oti Region will not take part in the parliamentary election on Monday, December 7.

They will take part only in the presidential election.

This is because of the creation of the Guan District Assembly pending the creation of the Guan Constituency.

A statement issued by the EC on Sunday, December 6, explained that eligible voters in the Guan District would vote only in the presidential election in the Buem Constituency.

Persons with missing ID cards can still vote – EC

“The Commission wishes to announce for the information of the general public, especially voters in the Buem Constituency that the 7th December 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections will take place in the Buem Constituency as scheduled from 7:00am to 5:00pm.

“However, as a result of the creation of the Guan District Local Government (Guan District Assembly) (Establishment) Instrument, 2020 and pending the creation of the Guan Constituency, eligible voters in the Guan District will vote only in the Presidential Election but not in the Parliamentary Election in the Buem Constituency,” the statement said.