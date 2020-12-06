The Electoral Commission (EC) has taken away the burden of electorate with missing Voter Identification (ID) card as preparations are in the offing for tomorrow’s general election.

The EC wishes to state categorically that persons with missing ID cards will still be allowed to vote.

Such voters are expected to go to their polling station where they registered and have their names screened in the Name Reference lists.

A name present in the Reference list gives a pass for the electorate to partake in the parliamentary and presidential elections.