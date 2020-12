As Ghana makes preparation to select their leaders, President Nana Akufo-Addo will address the nation tonight.

The briefing comes off today, December 6 at 8:pm.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to will tell the need for Ghanaians to go out and vote massively for the ruling New Patriotic Party.

The National Democratic Congress has also announced a similar briefing at the party’s Headquarters at Adabraka.

Time slated for the press briefing is 2:pm.