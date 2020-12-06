Actor Prince David Osei is the man of the moment as he celebrates his birthday today.

The actor who turned 37 today fed over 2000 residents of Nima, Circle, Tema Station and Jamestown as part of his celebration.

Making a ‘wild wish’ on his social media platform, Prince David beseeched his new year should see Akufo-Addo retain his seat as president.

The President, in return blessed Prince for his dedication and loyalty to him and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

As a firm believer and advocate of the Ghana Project, as Akufo-Addo called him, some NPP stalwarts has also sent wishes to Prince David Osei.