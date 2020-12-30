The flagbearer of National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has asked the Supreme Court to direct the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct a second election with just him and the incumbent, Nana Akufo-Addo as candidates.

The former President per the petition also said he wants an order of injunction restraining President Akufo-Addo from being regarded as the President-elect.

Among other things, the petition is seeking a declaration to the effect that, “the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”

(E) An order of injunction restraining [President Akufo-Addo] from holding himself out as President-elect;

(F) An order of mandatory injunction directing the [EC] to proceed to conduct a second election with Petitioner and [Nana Akufo-Addo] as the candidates as required under Articles 63(4) and (5) of the 1992 Constitution, parts of the petition read.

