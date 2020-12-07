Sorting of ballot papers halted for more than 30 minutes at Tafo/Pankrono constituency due to a heavy downpour that forced election officials to scamper for shelter.

Sorting of ballot papers was about to start in many polling stations in the constituency when the rain started.

Rains disrupt counting of ballot papers in Tafo

Election officials at polling stations like Central Mosque were concerned about how to protect ballot boxes as observers also scamper for shelter.

The ballot papers were kept under tent for safekeeping.

In order to keep water away from the ballot boxes, election officials placed plastic materials on them – both on top and sideways.

The presiding officer, Boakye Kwadwo, hoped the rains would end soon to enable them to sort and count the ballot papers.