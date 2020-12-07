After 10 hours of voting, polls have officially closed to mark the start of the counting process across the country.

The process was mostly peaceful and smooth, according to the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers, but for a few cases of queue mismanagement and isolated cases of violence.

Electoral Commission officials and political party agents are at various collating centres across the country where counting is ongoing.

Election 2020: Heavy rains disrupt process in Volta [Video]

Election 2020: Heavy rains disrupt process in Volta [Video]

Keep this tab opened as Adomonline.com brings you up to speed on the results and developments as they come in.