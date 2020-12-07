A 50-year-old man was on Monday, December 7, 2020, crushed to death by a motorbike rider while returning from a polling station in the Nkoranza South constituency of the Bono East Region.

Yaw Antwi died on arrival at the Nkoranza St Theresa’s Hospital.

According to reports, the deceased was returning from the Nkoranza Community Centre polling station after checking his name on the voters’ register when the incident occurred around 10:45 hours.

Election officials at the polling station confirmed to the GNA the deceased came to the centre, checked his particulars in the register, but failed to wait a while and vote.

The deceased, according to the election officials, promised to come back later to vote because he had an urgent matter to attend to.

When the GNA contacted Madam Diana Ataa-Kisiwaa, the Nkoranza Municipal Chief Executive, who also voted at the same centre, she described the incident as “very sad and unfortunate” and expressed her condolences to the bereaved family.