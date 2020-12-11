Election period, a time when every party stalwart makes extra effort to showcase their muscles came by again, and like always, heavy vows were made.

The confidence level of some top politicians towards the 2020 election was so high that they were willing to put their positions on the line.

Notable among such vows were those made in the studios and website of Adom TV/FM and Adomonline.com respectively.

Kwaku Boahen

As far back as August 3, Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen, promised to resign if President Nana Akufo-Addo won the 2020 December polls.

“If Akufo-Addo wins the 2020 December polls, I will resign as the Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, I will stop doing politics,” he stated categorically.

His statements were in relation to claims that President Nana Akufo-Addo had deliberately deployed soldiers to the strongholds of the NDC to discourage people in such areas from registering to vote in the 2020 December polls.

But, Mr Akufo-Addo was declared President-elect by the Electoral Commission, on Wednesday.

What happens to his position now?

Chairman Wontumi

“Winning 2020 elections and beyond is a movement and it’s stronger than apartheid,” is the assurance Chairman Wontumi gave the Ashanti Region electorates.

Prior to that, the Regional Chairman, four months to the elections, bragged that he was going to win all 47 parliamentary seats in the region lest he vacates his position.

The reason he may have made those promises are probably because the Ashanti Region has always been the stronghold of the NPP.

Contrary to his promises, however, the parliamentary elections saw his region garner 43 out of the 47 with the NDC retaining their two seats before snatching one more.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Last but definitely not least is National Democratic Congress’ Nii Lante Vanderpuye who swore to hug his colleagues as he marches back to parliament come 2021.

That, he said, he will achieve after “beating, and beating massively” NPP candidate, Nii Lante Bannerman in the polls.

Revealing his level of confidence on Adom TV’s Sɛdɛa ɛteɛ nie, Mr Vanderpuye vowed he will hand over his seat if he wins by a margin less than 20,000 votes.

Indeed he won, but only by a margin of one-third of his estimate which was 7,213 votes.