A member of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) legal team, Victor Kojoga Adawudu, has said they are justified in calling for the results of the December 7 general election to be annulled.

According to him, the party is hesitant to go to court because they want the Electoral Commission (EC) to do the right thing.

“We are not afraid of court but the EC must do the right thing because they recorded a lot of irregularities in the collation of the results,” Lawyer Adawudu stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

The presidential election held in Ghana on December 7, 2020, was won by the incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo but the NDC claims he won the poll fraudulently with the help of the EC.

The NDC alleges majority of the votes were counted wrongly in the President’s favour. The opposition candidate, former President John Mahama came second in the closely fought contest.

National Peace Council, civil society groups, chiefs and opinion leaders have all urged the NDC to seek legal redress instead of demonstrating.

But Mr Adawudu said the decision by the EC to decline their request for the summary sheets for the elections raises a lot of doubts.

He said the excuse that NDC polling agents signed the pink sheets lack legal basis since EC officials on the day engaged in a lot of irregularities.

The NDC lawyer is convinced should the EC agree to their demands and do the audit, they will be proven right.

Mr Adawudu added that the fight is not for the benefit of Mr Mahama or the NDC but for posterity.

“The leadership of the NDC will take very good steps for the benefit of Ghana,” he added.