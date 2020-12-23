The claim by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the parliamentary election results for Techiman South was never collated and declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) is factually incorrect.

A video sighted by Adomonline.com shows the EC’s presiding officer announcing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah as winner of the poll.

A visibly angry NDC’s parliamentary candidate, Christopher Baayire was seen being restricted by the military men who had been deployed to the collation centre to ensure law and order.

Meanwhile, the NDC is claiming its candidate won the election by 293 votes and has called on the EC to announce Christopher Baayire winner.