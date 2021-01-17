Medikal’s beautiful kid sister, Adwoa Frimpong, has got fans talking after posting bikini photos on social media.

In the photos, Miss Frimpong was spotted in an excited mood at a beach resort.

She rocked an orange bikini and served flat tummy goals and displayed her hot body.

Wearing a long weavon, the rapper’s sister covered her eyes with a pair of black spectacles.

Adwoa Frimpong.

The photos have earned her praises from fans and followers including her brother, Medikal and sister-in-law, Fella Makafui, who was left numb and replied with love emojis.