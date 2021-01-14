Rapper Medikal aka El Chairmano has turned down the offer to be part of the viral Stingy Men Association which has since inundated the social media space.

This comes as no news as his music record label, AMG Business, is known to flaunt wealth on various occasions.

One of the topics that trended on Twitter on Tuesday was SMan, which stands for Stingy Men Association of Nigeria. Some Nigerian celebrities have shared mock-ups of membership cards for the group.

A tweet by music producer Don Jazzy of his own card has been retweeted more than 11,000 times.

London based Afrobeats star Mr Eazi also shared his membership card on Twitter.

Earlier, Sarkodie also asked his followers to make his card ready for him among other celebrities who are joining the trend.

Some have been joking about creating an anthem, a headquarters and an oath with the idea spreading fast across Africa.

But in his latest tweet, Medikal said he wouldn’t be part of the association though it’s all about fun.

When a fan notified him of his card with his position as the Chief Financial Officer he replied with a ‘thumbs down’ emoji.

