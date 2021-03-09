Ghanaian actress and social media influencer, Moesha Buodong, has apologised for comments she made in an interview with CNN to the effect that some Ghanaian women lived on the benevolence of married rich men.

But three years down the line, the actress has said she regrets her comments.

“I don’t think I would have gone to sit there and spoken the truth about myself the way I did. But it’s all good. That’s me, I just don’t lie. I grow from situations and make sure I become a better person” the actress said in another interview.

The social media influencer was heavily criticized when she revealed she was dating a married man because “Ghana is hard”.

“In Ghana, our economy is such a way that you need someone to take care of you. You can’t make enough money as a woman here,” were some of the things Moesha said in that interview which she has now expressed regret for.

But, reacting to the news of her regret on UTV, Kumawood actress, Christiana Awuni said since she has now regretted making such comments, she should go back to CNN to retract.

“Nonetheless, we thank God she has expressed her regret…” she added.