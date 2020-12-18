Rapper Kwesi Arthur has asked Ghanaians, especially his followers to stick to their guns after many lambasted budding rapper Kweku Flick for sounding like him.

After debuting the music scene with his ‘Money’ song, a lot of Ghanaians thought the song belonged to Kwesi Arthur.

Some fans went ahead to question Kwesi Arthur if he was the ghostwriter of the song because they could hardly fathom the difference between their “autotuned-like” voices.

Opening up on the matter for the first time on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show, monitored by Adomonline.com, Kwesi Arthur asked his fans to spare Kweku Flick.

According to him, there is no need to pitch them against each other since they all come from the same fraternity.

I get that a lot and he is on the come up and he is forcing. Let’s just push him as well. There is no need pitching us against each other. He is also doing nice songs? he told host Jay Foley.