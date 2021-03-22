Former Member of Parliament for Upper West Akim Constituency in the Eastern Region, Derick Ohene Assifu Bekoe, was involved in a motor accident in the late hours of Sunday.

The accident occurred at Sukunu Bethlehem, near Asuokow on the Asamankesse-Nsawam highway, in a head-on collision.

The former MP is currently receiving treatment at the Asamankesse Government Hospital with two other party executives who were on board his vehicle.

READ ALSO:

The Upper West Akim Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Ken Dadzi, who was with the former MP, explained that the former MP met party executives and some members at Asuokow.

He said on his return from Asuokow, the former MP, who was driving a Toyota Fortuner with registration number GR 8334 -18, met two Nissan 4 X 4 vehicles with registration numbers GR 6545 P and GE 2624 E, at the Sukunu Bethlehem stretch of the road.

The Chairman said the two Nissan vehicles attempted to dodge some potholes on the road and, in the process, swerved into the on-coming lane which the MP was rightfully driving on.

Mr Dadzi explained that the two cars, therefore, collided with that of the former MP.

One of the drivers in the Nissan vehicles also sustained hand injury and has also been rushed to the hospital.

The Asamankesse police are currently investigating the accident.