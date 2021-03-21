A 30-year-old Lotto agent has lost his right arm after a police officer allegedly used the butt of his riffle to hit his right arm.

The victim, Felix Kwame Nortey’s limb was amputated after he was admitted at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Koforidua.

The Police officer, who was on duty at Asutuare Police checkpoint in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region, allegedly attacked the victim, Felix Kwame Nortey without provocation.

The victim and

four others were said to be riding a motorcycle from Juapong to Ashiaman when the incident happened.

Felix Kwame Nortey’s arm before it was amputated

They were returning from a graduation ceremony of a seamstress who received apprenticeship training from their mother.

The victim, according to his older brother, Richard Manyo, sustained fracture in the arm and was rushed to St Joseph Hospital in Koforidua for treatment.

How the hand was before it was amputated

Richard Manyo says the victim, however, began to feel severe pains later forcing them to send him to the VRA Hospital where he was subsequently referred to St.Joseph Hospital in Koforidua.

Due to the deteriorating nature of his health, his brother explained, health officials at the hospital were compelled to amputate his injured arm.

According to him, though some officials from the Police service have visited the victim at the hospital, they were yet to hear from the suspect.