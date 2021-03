Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi has celebrated his girlfriend, Temi Otedola in a special way by taking her to a private island for breakfast, for her 25th birthday.

The singer, via his Instagram, shared the video of himself and Temi spending some birthday time together on a private island with the caption:

”Its world @temiotedola day so you know we gotta catch em flight!! Private Birthday breakfast on our own private island.”

Watch video below: