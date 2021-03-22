Four men have been electrocuted at Anwomaso Bebre near Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

The men were a father, his son and two others who were erecting a scaffold to work on a three-story house.

READ ALSO:

“In their attempt to move the metal structure from one end to the other, the tip accidentally touched a high tension line, leading to the electrocution,” an eyewitness told Joy News’ reporter Kofi Adu Domfeh.

Other eyewitnesses said the scaffold bent backwards and landed on the high-tension wires.

The four victims are between the ages of 21 and 45 years.