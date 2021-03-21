A confession posted on Facebook has caught the attention of users.

A Facebook account with the name DonKelly Onyeka shared a post, confessing to gang-raping a woman multiple times along with four of his friends.

He alleged that they raped her through the anus and then went after her twice to rape her again after their “capone” said she’s “tight”.

He explained that since they committed the multiple gang-rape, his friends have been dying one after the other. Three have died and it’s only two of them left.

He added that his life is no longer the same, his family has broken apart, and his business has scattered.

He said he fears death will come for him too and he wants to confess before he dies.

The Facebook page from which the confession was shared has been deactivated, causing some to wonder if it might be a publicity stunt.

Meanwhile, the victim, who the man confessed to raping, has released a number of Facebook posts to address the issue.

She said the confession brought back the sad memories but she’s healing.