In a harrowing account shared on Twitter by @jaymukasechic, the owner of the popular waakye joint, Mukase Chic, recounted a devastating incident that occurred on the night of Sunday, July 23, 2023, at around 11:47 pm at East Legon, Ghana.

According to the tweet, tragedy struck when a white, unregistered Benz car crashed into Mukase Chic’s shack at Shiashie and fled the scene, leaving destruction in its wake.

The hit and run driver callously refused to stay and offer assistance, even endangering the lives of others by nearly running over a security guard and a lady in an attempt to escape.

The shock and dismay were compounded when it was discovered that the number plate left at the scene was fake, as confirmed by the Ghana Police Service.

Mukase Chic urged anyone with information about a white 4matic Benz missing its front parts and bearing the suspicious number to come forward and aid in the investigation.

As the Ghana Police Service delves into the matter, the community and patrons of Mukase Chic’s waakye joint are left grappling with the aftermath of this unfortunate incident.

The resilience and support of the community will undoubtedly play a crucial role in helping the business owner rebuild and find justice for the reckless hit and run that has disrupted their lives.

At 11:47pm, we got a random call that a car had hit our shack at shiashie and run off.

_

The driver of the white Benz 4matic car who was speeding with a DV number run into our shack and upon seeing people gather, reversed and tried hitting the security guard and a lady near by.

_ pic.twitter.com/Re3hcWyPLR — The Mukase Chic (@jaymukasechic) July 24, 2023

ALSO READ: