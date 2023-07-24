Renowned gospel musician Ceccy Twum has opened up on a time in her career when she was almost hit with a legal battle over a song that became embroiled in controversy.

The talented singer disclosed that the incident occurred several years ago when a particular song she had released faced accusations of copyright infringement and ownership disputes.

The accusation, she revealed in an interview on Adom TV‘s Okukuseku hosted by Emelia Brobbey, was made by one of her close associates who was like her brother.

Narrating the genesis, she said she was willingly offered the song by her friend-turned-brother and at that time, it seemed as though the song has potentials of giving her a major breakthrough.

However, it barely made it to the airwaves and on top of that, she had to face a near-legal battle.

According to her, some time after she recorded and released the song, her friend made some personal financial demands, which she declined.

Ceccy expressed belief her failure to provide the loan triggered her friend to serve her a letter seeking compensation for using his work without payment.

“I was served with a letter inviting me to court for failing to pay for a song I had bought. Honestly, there was no mention of money when we made that transaction. If he had sold the song to me like he purported, it would have been paid for before I even hit the studio. Who on earth records a song in a studio without making payment for it?” she quizzed.

The situation threatened to escalate into a full-fledged legal battle, which could have had far-reaching implications on her illustrious career and reputation.

In a twisted fate, she said a few years later, she received an unexpected visit from the then aggrieved friend, who came to her home to apologise sincerely.

The remorseful individual acknowledged that there had been a misunderstanding regarding the ownership of the song and took full responsibility for the miscommunication.

SEE ALSO



