Gospel musician, Ceccy Twum, says she hasn’t been approached by any music record label to sign her because she looks expensive.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, she said her personality and lifestyle on social media portray a comfortable woman because she looks like she has it all.

According to her, she has no management and record label, adding that she does everything on her own.

I have never been under a record label. They don’t call me. I think my personality makes them think I am expensive. They think I have it all and I could do it on my own, she told Noella.

Meanwhile, reacting to her statement, artiste manager Kwesi Ernest asked her to recruit an able-bodied team that will propel her career professionally since her brand is huge.

He said: You always need a team and management. An able-bodied team that will run for you. And you need to listen to them.

And if you find a good team, hand over the career to them. You are not doing it for yourself. Then it means what God has given you you haven’t had enough of it because you are being lazy for God.