Gospel musician, Ceccy Twum, has revealed she’s is always full of praise and thanksgiving when she remembers how far God has brought her.

As someone who has been in the music industry for about 18 years, her songs have brought testimonies into the lives of many.

This, she explained, is because they are inspired by personal life experiences and those of others.

However, it is her greatest prayer the dead will come back to life through her ministration one day.

“My songs have over the years healed the sick including the blind and crippled. But it is my greatest prayer to see the dead come back to life under my ministration one day,” she told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe on the M”ashyase3 show.

According to her, she always sees that happen in her dreams and is hopeful it will manifest.

“Sometimes I’ll be there and as if I’m in a trance or dream, I see people resurrect from death while I sing so I don’t think it is beyond God. It will surely come to pass,” she declared.

