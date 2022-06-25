Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Kumah, says the various criticisms against the National Cathedral have been orchestrated to cause disaffection for the project.

Dr Kumah noted that the allegations raised against the project are just ‘lies and propaganda’.

According to him, the country’s economic difficulties have caused many people to be emotional about the subject of the National Cathedral and are spilling false news.

“There is so much propaganda…people are throwing in all sorts of things including lies. I just recently heard that we paid some $50,000 to Sonnie Badu for his appearance on one of the fundraising events for the National Cathedral which turned out to be false. He has come out to deny it.

“I believe people are doing this to cause disaffection for the National Cathedral,” he told Samson Lardy Ayenini on Newsfile on Saturday.

The Ejisu MP further urged the Christian community not to pay attention to the false allegations making rounds but to remain resolute and believe in the President’s vision to build the religious edifice.

“I would want to encourage us as citizens and Ghanaians especially the Christians who see value in the National Cathedral. This is not the time to run away because somebody has raised concerns,” he said.

Earlier, the Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simmons, had revealed that the cost for the construction of the National Cathedral had jumped from the previous $350million to $400million.

Critics have also warned that the cost would inflate exponentially should the institutions and persons affected by the construction be added to the current amount.

But Dr Kumah insists that government will soon address the concerns raised about the National Cathedral project.

“We will in the right time respond to the concerns. We will continue to engage, we want to be prudent as possible and accountable in all the issues that have to do with the National Cathedral and so we are going to look at those issues and come out with appropriate responses that are correct,” he added.