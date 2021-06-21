Gospel musician Ceccy Twum says she doesn’t like mixing business with pleasure, especially when it comes to working together with her husband.

She said her music craft is her business, hence she doesn’t allow her husband to take over or manage her business just as she doesn’t interfere in his.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz FM, the gospel musician said she is against music stars who decide to allow their spouses to manage their careers.

Doing business with your husband can cause a lot of problems. So for me I am not for my husband managing me. My husband doesn’t have time to be following me so I don’t put stress on him. While he is doing his own thing, I don’t want to put pressure on him.

Maybe he would want me to do something and I might not want it that way and that can cause misunderstanding for me, she told host Noella.

