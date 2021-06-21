This week’s edition of the Cable News Network (CNN) African Voices ChangeMakers will be celebrating two Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) leaders in Africa who have distinguished themselves in their respective nations.

The guests on the 30-minute magazine program are Ghanaian space engineer, Ernest Teye Matey, who is credited with designing his nation’s first satellite and Botswana’s female pilot, Kgomotso Phatsima, and Ernest Teye Matey co- founded the All Nations University – Space Systems Technology Laboratory (ANU-SSTL) through which he, organizes Space and STEM education programs for more than 7,000 students from over 50 different high schools in more than 30 different districts in Ghana.

Kgomotso Phatsima, on her part was one of the exceptional emerging young leaders in Africa in the Obama Foundation Africa Leadership Program of 2018. She is among the first female military pilots in Botswana Defence Force and is a winner of the Botswana Youth Awards Best Female of the Year 2017.

She actively mentors students across schools and universities in Botswana and equally devotes her time and resources to professional coaching, and team-building exercises for corporate organizations.

