Ghana and Samsunspor attacker Edwin Gyasi is eyeing a return to the senior national team, the Black Stars after three years of no call-up.

The 29-year-old is yet to earn a call-up to the four-time African champions since current coach C.K. Akonnor assumed duty last year.

Born in the Netherlands to Ghanaian parents, Gyasi made his Ghana debut in a Fifa World Cup qualification win over Congo in September 2017.

“I have been talking to [Thomas] Partey, Alfred Duncan among other players but on different issues anytime we are in touch,” Gyasi told Angel TV.

“This is my country and I opted to play for and for me, I am ready to make a return anytime because it is always an honour to play for your national team.

“My doors are always open and anytime C.K. Akonnor calls me, I am ready to show up and play for the national team.”

Gyasi made his Ghana bow as a 77th-minute substitute in a 5-1 away triumph over Congo.

On his second appearance, he was on target as the Black Stars and Egypt settle for a 1-1 draw, and he went on to make three more appearances.

As the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon beckons, Gyasi will be looking to make an impression on Akonnor when the European league season resumes this summer.

The next Black Stars squad is expected to be announced just ahead of matches against Ethiopia and South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in September.