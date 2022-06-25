Renowned gospel musician, Ceccy Twum, has opened up on her childhood life and upbringing.

The musician has revealed she didn’t have childhood experiences while growing up.

This, she noted, was because she had to mature early by doing things for herself and on her own.

As of age six, she was taken to her aunt at Winneba where she lived most of her life without her parents.

With the mindset of every normal growing child, she expected to be pampered and had things done for her but that was not the case.

Narrating her story to Afia Amankwa Tamakloe on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3, she recounted she had to hawk as a child so the proceeds could be invested in her education.

“It hasn’t been all that rosy. I had to sell mango, water, charcoal and other items especially during vacation so I can have money for fees when school resumes,” she recalled.

Despite how difficult it may have seemed in the past, she noted she’s grateful as it has shaped her to become the better woman she is now.

