About 55 per cent of children in the country foresee a bleak future and are planning to leave the country by 2040, says a study published by Child Rights International.

The respondents cited jobs, education, and better standards of living elsewhere as the reasons for wanting to migrate from the country.

The survey focused on the expectations of some 11,288 children between the ages of 12 and 17 in all the 16 regions of Ghana.

About 48% of the sampled population represented females while 52% represented males.

According to the report, 94% of the children stated that they were worried about getting a job in the next two decades.

A report authored in 2010 shows that 56% of doctors trained in Ghana and 24% of the nurses trained in Ghana were now working abroad.

Similarly, the report shows that 60% of faculty positions in polytechnics, for instance, and 40% of positions in university remain vacant because there are not enough qualified people to take up those positions.

At the time, it was estimated that the number of Ghanaians living abroad ranges between one-and-a-half and three million.

