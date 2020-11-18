It has been revealed that about 2,180 children in Ghana have contracted infectious coronavirus disease.

This was in a research work conducted by Child Rights International on children between the ages of 0 to 18.

“The nationwide data shows that from March 11 to November 9, 2020, out of 49,202 who contracted the COVID-19 virus, 2,180 children below 18 years have contracted the virus representing 4.43% of the total contraction rate in Ghana,” it said.

The research indicated most of the kids who contracted the virus were asymptomatic and were not hospitalised.

“Majority of them are girls but if you also look at those who have died as a result of COVID, majority of them are boys.

“So that is the outlook of COVID situation in Ghana and what we have not determined is whether or not children have the capacity or are potential spreaders or transmitters of the COVID to their age cohorts or to the vulnerable,” it noted.

The research titled the state of ‘Covid-19: the state of children in Ghana’ used both quantitative and qualitative methods for collecting data.

As the data collected sampled 589 communities, towns and cities, in addition to nationwide data on COVID-19 provided by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Secondary data from other sources were included in the research.

The findings follow a similar research by the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens in collaboration with the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

Their research shows that about 1.2 million Ghanaians living within Accra and Kasoa have been exposed to the infectious coronavirus disease.