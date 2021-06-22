Former Executive Secretary to the past Inspector General of Police (IGP), Peter Lanchene Toobu, has remarked that the deadline for the procurement of amoured bullion vans is not practicable.

Following the robbery of cash in a bullion van and the murder of General Constable Emmanuel Osei, agencies have made a clarion call to the police to act urgently.

Among the many is the call by the Association of Bankers to the IGP to procure multiple bullion vans by the end of June.

But, Mr Toobu, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West, has made it clear bullion vans could not be swiftly purchased, unlike other vehicles.

He explained the two-week period is practically impossible for a bullion van to be imported into the country.

Speaking in an interview with Daakyehene, on Adom TV‘s Sede etie Nie, the retired superintendent rather called for a second look at the recruitment process, a move he said will seize police involvement in robbery incidents.

“Political infiltration has been part of our recruitment process for a long time but it doesn’t augur well for our country. No background check is done on people you join the police service because they came not by merit but by political influence,” he said.

He believes the security situation may get worse if quality and qualified persons are not chosen to join the service.