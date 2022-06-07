Ghanaian singer Kwabena Kwabena says he can speak on authority that there is no record label in Ghana.

According to him, he can put it on the record that, no corporation which identifies itself as a record label in Ghana, has the right to be identified as such.

Citing his reasons, the Tokro hitmaker said the practice of some “record labels” in Ghana does not fall in line with what constitutes a record label globally.

To put on record, there is no record label in Ghana, he said in an interview on Asaase FM.

When Kwabena Kwabena was further queried about Lynx Entertainment’s presence in Ghana, he said: It’s someone’s business, I wouldn’t want to comment on that.

What actually constitutes a record label there is none in Ghana. Record labels see talent, know the potential of the talent, build and groom the talent and make sure they get to the top, else they won’t touch it [the talent].

Record labels invest for a period of about five years to see their returns, he explained.

Talking about the music business in Ghana, Kwabena Kwabena said unlike the other parts of the world where record labels manage and provide everything that will make an artiste feel at ease, it is quite the opposite in Ghana.

People do music here like buy and sell… like selling tomatoes for a profit. That is not music and record label. Here people come out saying I have bought him that and all that, if you are a record label, you can invest in an artiste and gain nothing, and you don’t come screaming because you are a record label, he said.

