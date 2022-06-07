Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, has said the team did their best to ensure they play Champions League football in the 2022/23 season but it just wasn’t meant to be.

The Gunners were hoping to return to Champions League football for the first time in six years but the north London side finished fifth with their rivals, Tottenham Hotspur finishing 4th on the Premier League log.

According to the midfielder, despite missing out on their target, they still need to keep pushing until they achieve it in the season to come.

“I have lots of hope in them, they did their best and everybody fought till the end and at the end, it’s football it does happen. We qualified for the World Cup without the Africa Cup and in the end, you’ll never know what will happen. So we have to be grateful, keep working and whatever we want to achieve, we will,” he said.

After struggling in his maiden season, the player showed glimpses of his quality in the 2021/22 campaign and says he will keep fighting to get better.

“To say personal achievements, I have to be able to go further. I don’t know what can happen in the season so I go match by match, day by day, and in the end, whatever will happen, I’m grateful, I’m happy and I’ll keep on pushing until everything is okay.”

Partey missed out on Black Stars’ opening games of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic [CAR] due to an injury.