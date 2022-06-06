Ghana coach, Otto Addo has defended his team selection after Black Stars’ draw against the Central African Republic [CAR] in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers on Sunday.

Ghana, despite taking an early lead, had to settle for a 1-1 draw against CAR in their second Group E game at the 11 de Novembro Stadium in Lunada in Angola.

Addo made seven changes to the side that beat Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Speaking after the game on Sunday, the 46-year-old trainer said the team he picked for CAR game was a strong one.

“I think the team was not weak, we had a lot of ball possession, the problem was the goal we conceded because they were not made for that,” he said.

“We didn’t run enough behind their defense. We had injuries, others were sick, and some have weak legs that is why I decided to make changes.

Mohammed Kudus broke the deadlock in the 17th minute but Namnganda hit a ball past Ati-Zigi to make it 1-1 in the 41st minute.

Despite the draw, Ghana still lie on top of Group E with four points same as Angola who also drew 1-1 with Madagascar.