A disgruntled member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Dr. Amoako Baah has predicted that the NPP will go extinct in the near future.

According to the former Head of the Political Science Department of KNUST, the party has lost focus insisting that it has ended up in the hands of the wrong people who are using it to serve their self parochial interest.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews following the resignation of former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, the political science lecturer indicated that the NPP in its current state is not the party he has known over the years.

He accused the leading members of the party of thievery, corruption, and bias among others which he believed forced the hand of Alan Kyerematen to exit and run as an independent candidate.

“I saw earlier, more than two years ago that no, this is not what I bargained for so I started speaking against the party at least to try to get them to correct some things. They didn’t do it. They do what they want. They steal all the money. Thievery, that’s what is going on,” he said.

He predicted that with this current state of affairs in the NPP, the party is definitely going to die to give birth to a new party.

He explained that in a matter of time, the NPP will be divided into two, the Kumasi bloc and the others. He further noted that the Kumasi bloc will be stronger while the other will die to open a new dawn for the party.

“The party is in the wrong hands and you cannot correct it from within. The party must die. And it is going to die. You watch it and see, it is going to die. It will be divided in two. The Kumasi people will have the bigger power and the other one will die. Then we get rid of all those running the party down. They all want money,” he added.

