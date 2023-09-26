The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, has ordered the removal of all campaign materials of Alan Kyerematen in the area.

Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly called said he will ensure the region is rid of all posters, billboards, and other advertisements of the former Trade Minister.

He disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

Chairman Wontumi stated that the resignation of the former NPP presidential hopeful from the party has necessitated his decision.

“Right now that he has declared he is no longer a member of the NPP, I will send letters around the region for his posters everywhere, including the party offices, to be removed,” he said.

To ensure enforcement of the directive, the Chairman has issued a memorandum to all regional chairpersons in the 47 constituencies of the region.

This is the second time Mr Kyerematen has quit from the NPP.

Mr Kyerematen’s recent departure from the NPP comes barely a month after he withdrew from the flagbearer race.

Additionally, he has announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.

