The spokesperson of the Vice President’s campaign team says Alan Kyerematen’s breakaway from the NPP won’t affect Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s fortunes if he wins the primaries to lead the party.

Nana Komea added that, the breakaway would not have an impact on the party and that any claims to the contrary are just speculations.

This, he stated, is because they did not see the swaying of voters during the Super Delegates Conference.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Top Story on Monday, Nana Akomea said what matters is how their candidate sells their campaign message to the delegates and Ghanaian electorates to win in the upcoming presidential race on November 4.

“Looking at what is happening in the past within the NPP with one or two personalities breaking away, what is happening in other parties where key personalities broke away, we don’t think that this is going to have any significant impact on the electoral fortunes of Dr Bawumia,” he told Evans Mensah.

This comes after Mr Kyerematen announced his decision to break away from the NPP with immediate effect on Monday afternoon. He revealed his plans to contest the 2024 election as an independent presidential candidate.

He explained, “My decision to contest as an Independent Candidate will not destroy the Party, but instead provide the Party an opportunity to participate in a Government of National Unity in the future, and avoid the risk of going into opposition with no dividends, in what arguably will be a difficult general election in 2024.”

Reacting to the resignation, he said Mr Kyerematen’s decision is one of regret.

This, he said is because he has been an active member of the party since he joined the party.

He, however, stated that breaking away is not something new since it has been happening over the years.

“If we go back into history, we have had similar incidents across parties, across political parties. In the lead-up to the 2000 election with candidate Kufuor, there was a breakaway from the party by some leading personalities at that time and they formed a party called UGM.”

“And if you also remember even the campaign manager of President Kufuor also broke away from the party and then joined the NDC but the NPP under Kufuor at that time still won the 2000 election,” he explained.

ALSO READ: