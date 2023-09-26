A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has waded into the resignation of former presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen.

According to him, the timing of the resignation is wrong.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe explained that, because Mr. Kyerematen accepted to be a Minister in the Akufo-Addo-led government, he cannot absolve himself from the economic woes.

“Alan should have left the government particularly when he realised the rot going on in the party and that would have automatically turned him into a leader in the future but he didn’t do that,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe further asserted that, Mr Kyerematen stands a little chance of winning the 2024 election as an independent candidate.

“Winning an election as an independent candidate will be a huge problem for Alan because all the appeals that he has made particularly to the youth will not wash and the reason is quite simple. He has been with the Akufo-Addo’s government for almost seven years and the time that Alan should have left that government, he didn’t,” he bemoaned.

Mr Kyerematen resigned from the NPP on Monday to contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential polls.

He announced he will be leading a youth-based Movement for Change to actualise his presidential ambition.

The resignation though not the first has generated mixed reactions from the rank and file of the NPP as well as a section of Ghanaians.

