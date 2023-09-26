Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has waded into the consistent player exodus in the Ghana Premier League.

The country’s topflight have failed to keep its best players over the years. The player exodus has been one of the factors affecting the progress of football in the country.

However, Hughton believes it is imperative to set sights on the local league, highlighting the plethora of talents in the country and further shared his thoughts on the departure of players from Ghana to other countries.

“This is a question for every head coach in the last couple of years. There will always be, of course, players that leave here [Ghana] and go and play in Europe and this is something that has happened for quite some time. If you generally gauge the national team, the Black Stars squad has most of the players playing abroad,” he told Akwaaba Radio.

Hughton was at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Friday, September 22 to watch Tano Bofoakwa beat Real Tamale United after qualifying Ghana to yet another AFCON scheduled for January next year in Cote D’Ivoire.

Chris Hughton’s recent squad call-up for the AFCON qualifiers had two local-based players from reigning Premier League Champions Medeama SC, Jonathan Sowah and Abdul Fatawu Hamidu.

He also invited former Bechem United forward Hafiz Konkoni who now plays for Tanzanian side Young Africans.

