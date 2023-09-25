Prosper Narteh Ogum beleives the playing body of Asante Kotoko did not disgrace themselves despite losing to Bibiani Gold Stars on Saturday.

The Porcupine Warriors who were hoping to record their first win of the season were stunned 2-1 at DUN’s Park in the matchday two games.

Speaking after the game, Narteh Ogum said they did their best to secure a win but it is rather unfortunate that they lost, adding that they did not disgraced themselves.

“After the whistle, the players’ heads were up. There is nothing like a tropic confidence,” Narteh Ogum told StarTimes Ghana.

“We look confident, we are motivated. We came and did our best but we lost but I don’t think we disgraced ourselves. We played well only that out of nowhere, we conceded that second goal,” he added.

Prince Owusu Kwabena of Gold Stars broke the deadlock in the 66th minute. The visitors equalized through Sherif Mohammed in the 71st minute.

Eric Bosomtwi scored the winning goal for Bibiani Gold Stars in the 74th minute as the home side secured their first win of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Asante Kotoko will hope to secure their first win of the season when they host Karela United in the matchday three games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

