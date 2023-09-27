The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has vehemently denied claims by former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen that he brought him to NPP.

Mr. Kyerematen in an interview on Accra-based UTV called Wontumi an ingrate. He could not fathom why his ‘party ‘friend’ is working against him after helping him win the Regional Chairman position.

But a statement issued by Wontumi’s aide Andy Owusu, on Tuesday, September 26 explained that, Mr. Kyerematen played no role in Wontumi’s rise in NPP.

“Although Chairman Wontumi was once a staunch supporter of Mr. Kyerematen, it is never true he [Alan] brought him to mainstream politics or political limelight. As a matter of fact, Chairman Wontumi became the NPP constituency chairman of Bosomtwe as a staunch loyalist of Nana Akufo Addo. It was during his time as the constituency chairman that he met Mr. Kyerematen,” he stated.

Rather, Andy said it is the current District Chief Executive (DCE) for Atwima Nwabiagya North, Rebecca Yeboah who brought Wontumi to the party.

On Wontumi’s chairmanship position, he credited late founding father, Dr. Amoako Tuffour for it.

“100% credit goes to the late Dr. Amoako Tuffour so far as the successful regional chairmanship bid of Wontumi is concerned” he added.

