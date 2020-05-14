A 24-year-old has been remanded and awaiting trial for disseminating fake news on social media to incite the public to commit crime.

Bless Amedegbe is reported to have made claims in a recorded video in which he incited the public to defy the imposed restriction directive by the President which is aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus in the country.

In the said video which went viral during Ghana’s lockdown period, Bless claimed the Stay-at-Home initiative was a hoax and was a ploy by government to install 5G cables in the affected areas.

According to him, these 5G cables were to kill Ghanaians.

In the video, Amedegbe asked, “Don’t you people see that they are always digging dredges in town? And what do you think they are using those dredges for?”

It was a matter of time as National Security Operatives came across the video, tracked and arrested him on Tuesday.

ALSO READ:

He has been charged with false communication, an assault on public officer, contravening electronic communication act, criminal and other offenses act.

He was arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court for trial and subsequently remanded.

Bless Amedegbe who spoke to Joy News’ Nicholas Ekow Yamoah explained his actions after his remand.

According to him, the said video was for kids and not to incite anyone against the laws of the land.

“That was not the video I was coming to do, it was the acting part of it,” he said.