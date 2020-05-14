A lady has narrated how her friend nearly ended up getting married to a married man with kids.

A few weeks to their wedding which fell on a date within the lockdown period, a call came through from the man’s kids which busted his marital status.

@chocolatemepire tweeted: “Thank God 4 covid-19.

A friend’s wedding was meant to be on the 28th of April, because of COVID-19 it didn’t hold.

Fast forward to yesterday and she picked up his phone (it was the man’s kids outside the country).

Mind you, he said he’s based in Lagos and travels to get goods.

“It’s a lie oga stays abroad and married to a white woman oh, only came back to see his sick mum in December. How did they meet: online and he wanted to marry her because she’s a lawyer. Some men eh.”