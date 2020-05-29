Italy’s Serie A will return on June 20, the country’s Sports Minister, Vincenzo Spadafora, has confirmed.

Serie A was suspended on March 9, with Juventus leading the table by a point with 12 rounds of matches remaining.

Players returned to individual training earlier this month before group sessions restarted this week.

On May 20, the Italian football federation (FIGC) set a 20 August deadline for finishing the 2019-20 season.

The FIGC also said it intended for the top three divisions to be played to a conclusion and that if any of them should restart and then stop again, a shorter alternative of a play-off would have to be devised.