Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, says Zongo Communities can be developed hopefully within a generation.

To him, this initiative cannot be achieved within four years but can be a reality within 20 to 30 years if other governments take up the initiative and pursue it.

“We didn’t envisage that Zongo communities will be developed in four years but we did say a big developmental journey has been started to develop the Zongo communities,” he clarified.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosi Sen, he added that the Zongo Development Fund Law, Act 964 was signed by the president into law on the 2nd of January 2018 and commenced in 2019.

Dr Abdul-Hamid said very little of the projects are 70 percent complete.

However, he said the Zongo Ministry has delivered on its mandate to bridge the development gap in the Zongos.