Liverpool will resume their quest for a first top-flight title in 30 years at city rivals Everton on June 21, as the Premier League releases its revised fixture list for the first three weeks of the restarted season on Friday.
Football in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but clubs have voted to restart the season on June 17 when second-placed Manchester City host Arsenal and Sheffield United visit relegation-threatened Aston Villa.
Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top and are two victories away from winning the Premier League, but will have a shot at securing the title by beating Everton if City lose to Arsenal.
Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently eighth, host fifth-placed Manchester United on June 19, while third-placed Leicester City travel to Watford on Saturday, June 20.
Arsenal are back in action on the same Saturday with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, while Villa play again on Sunday, June 21 when they host fourth-placed Chelsea.
City play again on Monday, June 22, when they host mid-table Burnley.
All the matches will be broadcast live but take place without fans present.
Premier League fixtures (times BST):
Wednesday, June 17
- Aston Villa v Sheffield United, 6pm
- Manchester City v Arsenal, 8:15pm
Friday, June 19
- Norwich City v Southampton, 6pm
- Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United, 8:15pm
Saturday, June 20
- Watford v Leicester City, 12:30pm
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal, 3pm
- 1630 West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers, 5:30pm
- Bournemouth v Crystal Palace, 7:45pm
Sunday, June 21
- Newcastle United v Sheffield United, 2pm
- Aston Villa v Chelsea, 4:15pm
- Everton v Liverpool, 7pm
Monday, June 22
- Manchester City v Burnley, 8pm
Tuesday, June 23
- Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion, 6pm
- Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United, 8:15pm
Wednesday, June 24
- Manchester United v Sheffield United, 6pm
- Newcastle United v Aston Villa, 6pm
- Norwich City v Everton, 6pm
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth, 6pm
- Liverpool v Crystal Palace, 8:15pm
Thursday, June 25
- Burnley v Watford, 6pm
- Southampton v Arsenal, 6pm
- Chelsea v Manchester City, 8:15pm
Saturday, June 27
- Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers, 12:30pm
Sunday, June 28
- Watford v Southampton, 4:30pm
Monday, June 29
- Crystal Palace v Burnley, 8pm
Tuesday, June 30
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United, 8:15pm
Wednesday, July 1
- Arsenal v Norwich City, 6pm
- Bournemouth v Newcastle United, 6pm
- Everton v Leicester City, 6pm
- West Ham United v Chelsea, 8:15pm
Thursday, July 2
- Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur, 6pm
- Manchester City v Liverpool, 8:15pm
FA Cup quarter-final dates and times
Saturday, June 27
- Norwich City v Manchester United, 5:30pm
Sunday, June 28
- Sheffield United v Arsenal, 1pm
- Leicester City v Chelsea, 4pm
- Newcastle United v Manchester City, 6:30pm