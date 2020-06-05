Zylofon Music, owned by Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM 1),Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of defunct Menzgold Company Limited is set to sign another musician unto the record label.

Following the arrest of the CEO over the Menzgold, State brouhaha, some artistes on the label left to protect their brands and image.

It took the efforts of two artistes Kumi Guitar and Obibini to uphold the entertainment hub.

As the floods of controversy around the company are beginning to dry out, Zylofon Music has hinted of plans to bring on board another promising artiste.

Taking to social media, the entity announced a total music rebirth, though failed to identify who the latest addition is.

MORE

Zylofon Music some years back was one of the giants in the industry with many A-listed artistes under its roof.

The likes of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Joyce Blessing, Becca were associated with the brand before its troubles began.