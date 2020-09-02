Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer has reacted to the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s [CAS] ruling on Tuesday, September 1.

The Tema Youth FC president dragged the Ghana Football Association [GFA] to the the global tribunal following his disqualification from the 2019 GFA presidential race.

However, CAS after hearing from both parties, has ruled in favour of Ghana’s football authority.

Mr Palmer was disqualified on two grounds. His failure to pay the 10% mandatory fee to the GFA for transfer of his player, Joseph Painstil to Belgian side KRC Genk.

Mr Palmer, in a statement, has accepted the ruling by the Swiss-based court and considered defeat.

Read his statement below:

The verdict by CAS means the status quo remains the same with President Kurt Okraku leading the Association until 2023.