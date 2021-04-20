The Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, has urged road contractors in the constituency to report to their designated sites.

The MP said most roads in the constituency have been abandoned, thus, called on contractors to expedite action on the projects they are undertaking in the constituency.

“I want to urge contractors in Madina to go back to their various sites and work because abandoning the roads has really affected the movement of goods and services. Most of the roads in the constituency have been awarded but the contractors have done nothing about them,” he said.

The MP who was speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, said after inspecting the roads, his team realized that the contractors abandoned the projects due to non-payment of debts owed them.

READ ALSO:

“The level of the construction is often left at the mercy of conditions such as rainfall, among others, which weaken the foundation of the projects when it is returned to,” he added.

Commenting on the way forward, he advised that government allocates money for the reinstatement of the actual layer that was there in the suspension of work.

“When it is overlooked and the contractor continues with the various layers, once the foundation is susceptible to damage, within one year, the road will be destroyed. That is a major problem in the country,” he observed.

The MP also said he was sponsoring about 100 women in the Madina constituency to get free training in mushroom farming, all of whom he will give start-up capitals when they graduate.

According to the lawmaker, in his bid to fighting poverty (SDG 1) and promoting decent work and economic growth (SDG 8), he has established the Madina Job Centre.

Listen to more of the MP in the video below: